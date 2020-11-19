Grace M. Greene, 95, of Leetsdale, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at home. Born May 17, 1925, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Lillian Frazier Short. She was retired from the State Corrections of Pittsburgh and was a member of Triumph Baptist Church, Sewickley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. Greene; two sons, Bruce Gregory Greene and Benjamin F. Greene Jr.; a son-in-law, Ken Gamble; and several brothers and sisters. Surviving are one son, Timothy H. Greene, of Pittsburgh; four daughters and a son-in-law, Sheila Gamble, of Saginaw, Mich., Angela and Robert Cox, of Detroit, Mich., Peg Krainc, of Leetsdale and Pamela Greene, of Ambridge; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends were received Thursday at the BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service was held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with the Rev. Lance Whitlock officiating. Interment followed at Sewickley Cemetery.



