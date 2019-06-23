Sister Gregory Schessler, OSF, 96, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late Peter A. Schessler and Olivia Schessler; sister of John Schessler, Paul Schessler, Jeanne Allison and the late Peter A. Schessler, James Schessler, Thomas Schessler, Francis Schessler and Celine Mravintz; niece of the late Sister Claver Zeuger, OSF and the late Sister Georgine Zeuger, OSF; she is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Sister Gregory grew up in Glenshaw with two sisters and six brothers. She entered the community from All Saints Parish in Etna. She was a Sister of St. Francis for 80 years. Sister Gregory graduated from Duquesne University with a B.S in education and St. Bonaventure with an M.A. in mathematics, and post graduate studies at several universities in science and mathematics education. Her 80 years of service reads like a who's-who of an outstanding individual. She was a teacher in the Pittsburgh Dioceses for 19 years, principal of Mt. Alvernia High School for three years and principal of Brownsville Catholic for five years. Sister served two terms on the leadership team of the community. She was Diocesan education consultant and served as director of development for the Sisters of St. Francis. She was active in the Junior Academy of Science in PA, the first woman council member in the Borough of Millvale for four years, had extensive involvement in the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania for 25 years, and in her "elder" years she offered her services wherever they were needed. Sister Gregory was a very gifted woman, enjoying life to the fullest and always serving others with a positive attitude.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090. Professional services were trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 212 Fowler Road, Warrendale, PA 15086. www.dalessandroltd.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 23, 2019