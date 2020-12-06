1/
Gretchen Gorski
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gretchen (Nickel) Gorski, 90, of Lorain, Ohio, formerly of North Versailles, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was bornlineAug. 19, 1930, to the late Leo W. and Mary C. (Kuhn) Nickel. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene E. Gorski; loving mother to Gene, Judith Tuttle, Mary Clare Farrell, Raymond and James. Her children, Robert and Rita, preceded her in death. Gretchen is survived by two siblings, Joseph and Virginia Tobin. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She graduated as a registered nurse of Mercy School of Nursing and worked as head operating room nurse at Mercy Hospital until her retirement. She served as cantor and Eucharistic minister at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. The family is planning a memorial Mass in Pittsburgh at a later date. For more details, please contact family members at: gng90mom@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Addison Gibson Foundation Learning Disabilities Association of America, or Catholic Charities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved