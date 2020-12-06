Gretchen (Nickel) Gorski, 90, of Lorain, Ohio, formerly of North Versailles, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was bornlineAug. 19, 1930, to the late Leo W. and Mary C. (Kuhn) Nickel. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene E. Gorski; loving mother to Gene, Judith Tuttle, Mary Clare Farrell, Raymond and James. Her children, Robert and Rita, preceded her in death. Gretchen is survived by two siblings, Joseph and Virginia Tobin. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She graduated as a registered nurse of Mercy School of Nursing and worked as head operating room nurse at Mercy Hospital until her retirement. She served as cantor and Eucharistic minister at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. The family is planning a memorial Mass in Pittsburgh at a later date. For more details, please contact family members at: gng90mom@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Addison Gibson Foundation Learning Disabilities Association of America, or Catholic Charities.



