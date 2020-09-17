Harold "Hal" David Bonnett, 86, died, July 30, 2020, at his home in Sewickley. Born in Elyria, Ohio, the younger son of Walter C. and Amelia B. Bonnett, he was raised on his family's homesteaded farm with his brother, Bill. The farm remains in the family to this day. Hal was a proud graduate of Ohio State University and had a long and successful sales career in dairy and horticulture. He loved to travel to places both in the US and around the world, visiting all 50 states and more than 40 countries with family and friends. An inveterate handyman, he restored a 1963 MGA and entered and showed it in many antique auto shows. He was a passionate sailor and enjoyed his boat throughout the Virgin Islands, but also sailed widely around the world. He often visited Lake Tahoe, Calif., where he and his wife met 41 years ago. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Hal was best known for his work ethic, but most notably his kindness, compassion, and generosity. Until the end, he loved tending to his gardens. Hal was an active and devout member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wright Bonnett; his sons, Harold David Bonnett Jr. (Anne), and Eric James Bonnett; his stepsons, Andrew W. (Sherry), William W. (Michele), and Bradford J. Hastings; his granddaughters, Fiona Bonnett and Katharine Hastings; his grandsons, William and Harper Hastings; and his sister-in-law, Jean S. Bonnett and her four children, David, Michael, Matthew, and Mark. A memorial celebration will be held in the spring of 2021. Donations in Hal's memory are welcome to Sewickley Presbyterian Church Community Outreach Programs, Brother's Brother Foundation, and World Vision.



