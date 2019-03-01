|
Harry E. Beresford, 93, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1925, in Versailles, and was the son of the late James and Helen (Rosenkranz) Beresford. He was the husband of the late Esther (Woleslagle) Beresford, who passed away June 27, 2010. They were married for 64 years. Harry was a Navy World War II veteran. He retired from the former Pittsburgh Press and was a former member of Riverview Baptist Church and First Free Evangelical Church in McKeesport. He is survived by his son, James W. (Cindy) Beresford, of White Oak; granddaughters, Adrienne Alger and Jamie Beresford; and a great-grandson, Ethan Alger.
Private graveside service was held in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 1, 2019