Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
For more information about
Harry Beresford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Beresford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Beresford


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry E. Beresford Obituary
Harry E. Beresford, 93, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1925, in Versailles, and was the son of the late James and Helen (Rosenkranz) Beresford. He was the husband of the late Esther (Woleslagle) Beresford, who passed away June 27, 2010. They were married for 64 years. Harry was a Navy World War II veteran. He retired from the former Pittsburgh Press and was a former member of Riverview Baptist Church and First Free Evangelical Church in McKeesport. He is survived by his son, James W. (Cindy) Beresford, of White Oak; granddaughters, Adrienne Alger and Jamie Beresford; and a great-grandson, Ethan Alger.
Private graveside service was held in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now