Hartley P. Walker, a Christian, scholar, athlete, lover of lost arts and keeper of history, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family present, in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was 85. Born in Sewickley March 12, 1935, he was one of two sons to the late Hartley Given and Katherine (Baldwin) Walker. He was the beloved husband for 60 years to Ann (Harper) Walker; loving father of Hepburn Harper Walker (Kellie), of Sewickley, and Russell Porter Walker (Pat), of Harmony Township; cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Hollie, Ryan (Sara), Brendon, Elizabeth, Tyler and the late Christopher J. Walker; proud great-grandfather of Henry, Garrett, Alaina, Brendon Jr. and Corrina; and brother of the late Hay Walker IV (the late Helen).Hartley graduated from Eagle Brook School in Massachusetts, Shadyside Academy and The Wharton School of Business. He called Edgeworth his home since 1970 and he was of formerly of Osborne. In Edgeworth, he had served as auditor and while in Osborne, served as councilman. Hartley was a corporate insurance broker working for Johnson and Higgins in the Grant Building and Marsh McClennan at Gateway Center. He transitioned to a consultant at Marsh McClennan until his retirement. He was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church of Sewickley, serving as an elder and usher. Hartley was a Civil War enthusiast. He was fascinated with old churches, their stained-glass windows and architecture. He renovated Shields Church, churches on the North Side and various other churches. He participated in many 5K races, here and abroad, winning several awards. He even sparked a desire to run in his grandson, Ryan, whom he mentored. Visitation and service will be at COPELAND'S Sewickley and burial will be in Sewickley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15084. (https://secure.qgiv.com/for/conlutmin/restriction/GoodSamaritanHospice) or the American Heart Association.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 30, 2020.