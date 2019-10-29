Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Hazel Cramer
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Hazel J. Cramer


Hazel J. Cramer Obituary
Hazel J. Cramer, 91, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was born Dec. 22, 1927, in Blaine Hill and was a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Stirbis) Chaussinand. She was the wife of the late M. Wayne Cramer, who passed away Feb. 4, 2018. Hazel worked for J.C. Penney Co. in Southland and Eastland shopping centers and was also bookkeeper for the former Cramer Brothers Marina in Elizabeth. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and Paul Chaussinand, and sisters, Emma Raftery and Shirley Pater. She is survived by her brother, Richard Chaussinand, of Monongahela, and nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at noon Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 29, 2019
