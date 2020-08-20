Hazel M. Creeks Boliver, 102, of Richland Township, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She was born April 8, 1918, in Bakerstown, daughter of the late Norman and Carrie Carlile Creeks. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis E. Boliver, and was also preceded by three brothers, the late Charles, Jack and Norman Creeks, and three infant sisters, her twin, Helen, and Marion and Martha Creeks. She was the loving mother of Thomas (Mary Ann) Boliver, of Gibsonia, and Bruce (Tracy) Boliver, of Grove City; and grandmother of Kimberly (Eric) Long, Bethany (Kris) Kotouch and Craig Boliver. Hazel was the oldest baptized member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, where she was active as a deacon and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a 1936 graduate of Zelienople High School and Grace Martin Secretarial School in Pittsburgh, worked for many years in the x-ray department at Allegheny General Hospital and was a member of the North Hills Chapter No. 595 AARP. Hazel and her late husband, Louis, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States as well as overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barnabas Hospice or a charity of choice
. There will be no viewing. Private burial will be held in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
.