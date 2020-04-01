|
|
Helen (Drakulic) Cheripka D'Amico peacefully passed at the age of 94 with her loving family at her side. Helen was born in Wall, Pa., to the late George and Mildred Drakulic. She was the cherished mother of Mary Ann (Rick) Medvis, Rose (Zimmy) Monk, James (Judy), Robert (Pat), Edward (Sandy), Ronald (Toni) and Mark (Karen); adoring grandmother of 25; and great-grandmother of 25. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Kobylanski; nieces, nephews and all who loved her. Helen was preceded in passing by her first husband, Steve Cheripka; son, Steven Jr.; her second husband, David D'Amico; and her siblings, Mary Holub, Pete Drakulic, Dinah Obradovich, Dorothy Buchholz, Walter Drakulic and Violet Ayers; stepchildren, Nita (Ty) Cheripka, Don D'Amico, the late Mike (surviving Linda) and Pam Matviya (late Ron). Helen devoted her life to the well-being of her family. Her kind and loving ways touched everyone that she met. She treated all with care, kindness and compassion. She was the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that there ever was. She will never be forgotten and her spirit will live with us all till we embrace again. Regrettably, all services are private due to the health restrictions currently in place. Arrangements entrusted to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Please visit us at, www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020