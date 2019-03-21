Helen Ley passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was 92. She is survived by her children, Joe (Gretchen), Dan (Lee), Lois (Jeff) Mathews, Marilyn (Kevin) Kray and Nancy (Curt) Stenger; and son-in-law, Mike McCorkle. She was a grandmother to Taylor, Jesse, Jake, April, Garrett, Karen, Stacy, Dan, Dena, Matt, Patrick, Mandy, Kevin, Alex and Zoe; and a great-grandmother to Carson, Cassidy, Zach, Olivia, Ken, Brooklyn, Cameron, Alexson, Amelia, Lavinia, Luna, Etta, Wyatt and Sydney. She was preceded by her husband, Jack; daughter, Jan McCorkle; her parents, Joe and Alice Stack; and her sisters, Dorothy Wiesner and Irene Brown. Although her given name was Mary Helen, she was known to her family as Helen, Aunt Honey or Hel. She was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Alvernia High School and still met regularly with her loyal classmates who formed the secret "OMP" club, whose name origin remains a mystery with her passing. Helen and Jack raised their family in the Lincoln Avenue area of Pittsburgh and later moved to Verona. She was blessed with a wealth of friends from both neighborhoods as well as new friends from Munroe Tower, in Oakmont. Helen was a roller coaster enthusiast, riding the Thunderbolt at Kennywood Park into her early 80's. She was proud of her Irish heritage and her favorite beer was IC Light. She loved to dance, whether to Big Band music with Jack or line dancing with her friends at the senior center. She channeled that energy into her volunteer efforts with Meals on Wheels. Regardless of where she went, she always wore lipstick. She is remembered by her family for the loving care that she gave. She is remembered by her friends for her kindness and generosity, and she is remembered at the hospice for asking for "more butter."

Friends and relatives will be received from 9:30 until 11 am Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, parting prayers will be in the funeral home, followed by an 11:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, in Oakmont.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Delaware Hospice, in Milford, Del. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019