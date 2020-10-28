1/1
Helen T. Debski
Helen Theresa Debski, 82, of South Baldwin, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late David Debski; devoted mother of Dave (Patti) Debski, Greg Debski and Valerie (Darius) Adams; and is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Helen was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was passionate about caring for her family and enjoyed visiting her grandchildren frequently. We will miss her greatly but know that she is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life for Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in St. Germaine Church, 7003 Baptist Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Due to the current public health crisis, masks and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Funeral service will be held privately at St. Anne Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, McMurray. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.



