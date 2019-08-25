|
Henrietta "Sue" Anderson, 84, of McCandless Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Roy C. Anderson; mother of Glenn (Kellie) Anderson, Elaine (Christine Szymarek) Anderson and Ralph (Maureen Sweeney) Anderson; twin sister of the late Henry Brehm; and grandmother of Zachary, Ciara and Colin Anderson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Northmont United Presbyterian Church, 8169 Perry Highway.
Contributions may be made to Passavant Hospital Foundation, www.passavanthospitalfoundation.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019