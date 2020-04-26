|
Howard M. ?Scotti? Mulert, 91, passed away peacefully, of natural causes, Monday, April 20, 2020. A lifelong resident of Mt. Lebanon, Scotti began his insurance career with the Justus Mulert Co., founded by his grandfather in 1889, and went on to work with various other Pittsburgh insurance brokerages in his long career. Beginning in the late 1960s, Scotti brought his charisma and passion to promote diversity and inclusion to the greater Pittsburgh area. He was the recipient of numerous awards, including the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh?s Racial Justice Award, the Minority Enterprise Corp.?s Pillar Award and the Byrd R. Brown/K. Leroy Irvis Civil Rights Award. Scotti was a member of Leadership Pittsburgh, the Royal Order of Jesters, and a former board member of the Civic Light Opera. His family and friends will remember his love of singing ?Route 66,? ?Bad Bad Leroy Brown? and ?Mack the Knife? at various venues around the area. In retirement, Scotti was proud to be an ?ambassador? for the Southpointe Oil and Gas Association, and until recently, he still attended the meetings, as well as attending functions as a 50-year member of the Duquesne Club and as a former board president of the Rivers Club. Scotti is survived by his wife of 69 years and Mt. Lebanon High School sweetheart, Jeanne Vaux Mulert; children, Sandy Doyle (Bob), of Helena, Mont., and Jeff Mulert (Tracey) of Aspinwall; sister-in-law, Mary Rose Mulert, of Westminster, Md.; grandchildren, Patrick Doyle (Stephanie), of Helena, Mont., Kait Doyle, of Pasadena, Calif., Megan Mulert (Richard Zuckerman), of Somerville, Mass., and Maddy Mulert (Scott Stewart), of Somerville, Mass.; niece, Katherine Peterson (Dave), of Bethesda, Md.; nephew, Carl J. Mulert III (John Tucker), of Craryville, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Emmett Doyle, of Helena, Mont.; and other great-nieces and ?nephew. Scotti was preceded in death by his parents, Carl J. Multert and Thelma Salkeld Mulert Radke; and brother, Carl J. Mulert Jr. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Contributions in Scotti?s memory may be made to the Manchester Craftsmen?s Guild Jazz Club or the ?Project Hope? initiative at Duquesne University. Arrangements are entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Township, 412-563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com.