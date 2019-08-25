|
Irena (Bernat) Kierski, 93, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. She was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Plock, Poland, and was predeceased by her siblings, Jan Bernat, Maria Bernat and Basia Sulkowska; as well as her son, Andrew Kierski. Irena was a prisoner of war in Germany and served in the Polish Underground with valor during the fall of Warsaw. She was the oldest living female World War II POW survivor in the Pittsburgh area. She married in Bersenruck, Germany after the Allied liberation, and then made her way to England where she started her family. In 1956, she immigrated with her family to Fort Wayne, Ind., with a subsequent move to Pittsburgh in 1968. She resided in Rosslyn Farms for 48 years and leaves behind many friends. She is survived by her children, Wanda Kierski, of Key Largo, Fla., Christopher Kierski (Andrea), of Maysville, W.Va., Barbara Grossman (Randy), of Pittsburgh, Ann Szilagyi (Attila), of Albright, W.Va., and her daughter-in-law, Candice Rogers, of Fort Wayne, Ind., wife of late Andrew Kierski. She is also the loving grandmother to Holly Kierski, Christopher Kierski (Janelle), David Kierski (Julie), Jeremy Kierski (Kate), Sarah Grossman, Oliver Grossman (Carla) and Lucy Delaney (Sean), as well as being great-grandmother to Taylour and Ryann Kierski, Ashley Walsh, Carver Grossman, Norah and Eloise Delaney, and Eliana and Owen Kierski. Irena's greatest love was her children and grandchildren. Irena was also a nurturing caregiver to children in her community. She was strong in her Catholic faith, proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed travel, gardening, reading, music and the outdoors.
A celebration Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 330 3rd Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106, immediately followed by a celebration of life at the 3rd Street Gallery (across the street), Carnegie. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Irena's memory to The Franciscan Fathers. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019