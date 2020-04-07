|
Irene Elizabeth (Turk) Lloyd, 86, of Blairsville, formerly of Derry Township, Seger Road, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Country Living Personal Care. She was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Derry, daughter of the late Andrew Turk and Virginia (Beason) Turk. She was retired from Bethlen Home as a nurse's aide. She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youngstown, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert V. "Rocky" Lloyd, in 2005; five sisters, Mary Skoloda, Virginia Falk, Anne Reed, Rose Gennaro, and Carolyn M. Paola; two brothers, John Beason and Joseph Beason; and two grandsons, Thad Michael Lloyd and Brett Alan Lloyd. She is survived by four children, Douglas E. Lloyd and his wife, Renee, of Latrobe, Laura L. Lloyd-Kister and her husband, Barry, of Somerset, David A. Lloyd and his wife, Brenda, of Latrobe, and Deneene Krehlik and her husband, Ryan, of Blairsville; five grandchildren, Joshua, Eric, Michael, Katelyn and Kyle; four great-grandchildren, Emily, Samantha, Taylor and Penelope; one sister-in-law, Jean Beason, of Derry; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the public health restrictions, burial and services were private, with the Rev. Sarah Rossing. Burial was in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown, Pa. As a way to allow family and friends to begin to mourn her passing, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com to view a photo tribute to Irene, shared by her family. Also, please leave a condolence (and/or a photo) on this website so Irene's family can feel the support from our community as they grieve her passing. The family would like to send a special thank you to Cathy Thompson and the staff at Country Living Personal Care as well as the Excela Health Hospice staff.