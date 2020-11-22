Irene Harsch, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 99, after many years of a healthy and happy life. She was born Jan. 1, 1921, in Cherry Valley, Washington County. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles B., with whom she shared 57 years of loving and inseparable marriage; chock-full of interesting and happy activities. Charlie was honorably discharged from the Army Corps of Engineers as a first lieutenant after serving three and a half years in the South Pacific Theater of War. Irene is survived by her son, Randy (Marcia); she also leaves behind her granddaughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Walsch; and three great-grandchildren, Michael, Conner and Matthew. All members of her fine family live in Okemos, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Terry Shayka, of Mt. Lebanon, who had been her close companion and confidante since their respective husbands' passing. Irene very often spoke of her love for the city of Pittsburgh and its people, and vowed never to leave this area from which her cherished memories have warmed her heart. She also reminisced very often about the 28 enjoyable years she worked at The Pittsburgh Press, as well as her kind and caring co-workers. At her request, there will be no viewing, burial arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES. Irene will be interred at a later date beside her husband, Charlie, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. And now, they are happy to be together. laughlinfuneralhome.com
