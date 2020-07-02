1/
Irma Augenstein
Irma "Faye" (Barton) Augenstein, 78, of Mt. Lebanon and Upper St Clair, died Monday, June 29, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved mother of Kristen (Joseph) Sabol, of Petersburg, Pa.; and loving and devoted "Me-No" of the Rev. Alexander Sabol, Nicholas Sabol (fiancee Terah Williams) and Grayling, Riley and Regen Fisher. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Dorothy Barton; husband of 48 years, Roy Augenstein; daughter, Karen Fisher; and sister, Jean Reid. She is also survived by a brother, Paul Barton (Patty Hudson); five nephews and six nieces; and many other relatives and friends. During her last years, Faye was especially supported by Lois Smock and Renae Williams, and the Sabol family is grateful for their love and attention. A private funeral service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 107 Carol Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, officiated by the Rev. Justin Schmidt and the Rev. Dr. Jamison Hardy, of Peace, and Faye's grandson, the Rev. Alexander Sabol, pastor of Hope Lutheran Church (Stanton, Mich.) and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Lakeview, Mich.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8890 Tamarack Road, Lakeview, MI 48850.



Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 2, 2020.
