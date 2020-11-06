Isabelle Schrecker, 98 years young, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home at Villa St. Joseph in Baden. Isabelle was born Aug. 26, 1922, in Pittsburgh, the last surviving of four children born to the late William and Sophie (Trautvetter) Schrecker. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine Bodziak and Margaret Wheeler; and her brother, William Schrecker. Isabelle called Sewickley home for the past 71 years. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a former member of Sewickley Women's Club. An avid bowler, she had received several trophies, and kept herself engaged and physically active. For fun, she loved to travel and play cards with her nieces. Isabelle retired after 43 years as secretary on the Board of Directors for Duquesne Slag Products Co., Pittsburgh. After retiring, she lived in Sewickley with her niece and her husband, Sharon and John Connolly, and their daughter Kristie. In 2012, due to health issues, Isabelle joined the family of Concordia of Franklin Park, where she greeted people coming in the front door while she colored pictures at her desk. She loved the outdoors and especially feeding the wild birds with her great friend, Carol Kosela, who is truly an angel. Isabelle is survived by five nieces, and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was well-loved and will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank all the staff and residents of Concordia of Franklin Park and of the Villa at St. Joseph's for the kindness, friendship, and compassion they showed to Isabelle over the years. Due to covid-19, a private graveside service at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery was led by Pastor Ryan Kobert of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sewickley. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Concordia of Franklin Park, 1600 Georgetown Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 616 Washington St., Sewickley, PA 15143.



