Isbell "Bam" Ager Behrer, formerly of Sewickley, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in North Carolina, after a spirited and joyful life of 98 years. Friends and family will remember her love of people, abundant energy, and commitment to protecting nature. The Behrers lived in Sewickley from 1969 to the mid-1980s, during which Bam helped lead the Little Sewickley Creek Watershed Association, co-founded a volunteer recycling program in the 1970s and was an active member of Group Against Smog and Pollution (GASP). She was a member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church, worked in communications for Sewickley Academy, raised honeybees, and was known to play a wicked game of tennis and paddle tennis. In 1979, she was honored as Sewickley's Woman of the Year for her extensive community work. Bam lost her husband, Rem, in 2002. Survivors include three sons, Arnold Behrer (Ann), of Ingomar, Remsen Behrer, and John Behrer (Carole); a daughter, Sarah Schmidt (Chris); and nine grandchildren, including Patrick Behrer (Katie), Christopher Behrer, and Devon Behrer, all from Ingomar, as well as Tawnee Benner (Mike), Schyler Behrer (Katy), Severin Behrer (Brittany), Liza Schmidt, Henry Schmidt, and Peter Schmidt. She had three great-grandchildren, Everett and Naomi Dufur and brand-new Ellen Isbell Behrer! Memorials may be made to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy or a charity of your choice
. The family plans to host a celebration of life in the summer.