Jack H. Backus, 72, of Pitcairn, was born Feb. 17, 1947, and passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank H. and Bessie (Duris) Backus. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marilyn C. Backus; daughter, Jacquelyn Backus; brother, Robert J. (Karen) Backus; and nephew, T.J. (Tracy) Backus. He graduated from Gateway High School in 1965 and was a graduate of Point Park University. Jack was a longtime proprietor of JB Motors in Monroeville and a state constable of the eastern suburbs for many years. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Infinity Lodge No. 546, 32nd Degree, and past master in Penn Hills Lodge. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite of Pittsburgh and the Syria Shriners of Pittsburgh. Jack loved his job as constable and was a classic car enthusiast. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroeville and a faithful believer. He loved his oldies and his two cats.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to Animal Friends at www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019