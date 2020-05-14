Jack I. Silverstein, 73, of Monroeville, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the beloved and devoted son of the late Pearl and Moses Silverstein, who were Holocaust survivors, Jack was born in Feldafing, Germany, a displaced persons camp, following the end of World War II. He was preceded in death by a sister, 8-year-old Leah Lerman, who perished in the Kovno Concentration Camp. Growing up in Utica, N.Y., he and his parents were among the last immigrants to arrive via Ellis Island. He was the loving and devoted husband of Donna Levenson Wolfson; loving stepfather of Lynne (Wolfson) and Shmulik Gazit, of Tel Mond, Israel; adored and cherished Zayde of Yael Chaya Gazit and Asaf David Gazit, of Tel Mond, Israel; beloved father of Craig (Alyssa) Silverstein, of Bethesda, Md., and Scott (Michelle Poirier) Silverstein, of Clarksville, Md.; beloved grandfather of Nora, Evan, Emma and Sidney Silverstein; also survived by his devoted sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce (Levenson) and Joop Offerman; his loving niece and nephew, Anna Louis (Wease) Offerman and Andy Offerman; and beloved cousins, Belinda (Robert Clark) Suntop, Maureen (Michael) Wynn, Cheryl Suntop Furstoss, and Moty and Masha Zilberstein, of Holon, Israel, and Ronit and Rammy Gedalyahu, of Ramat Gan, Israel. After receiving a life-saving kidney/pancreas transplant in 2002, Jack made it his mission to promote organ donation. He was co-founder, along with the late Stephanie Page and the late Robb Wilson, of the Western PA Kidney Support Groups; he was an active volunteer with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Team Alleghenies Transplant. He volunteered in the transplant centers of Montefiore Hospital of UPMC and Allegheny General Hospital. He served as an independent consumer advocate manager on the Board of Managers with the Fresenius Seamless Care of Erie Valley. Jack was recognized by the National Kidney Foundation at the 2010 Transplant Games in Madison, Wis., with the "Making Lives Better," award and in 2019 in Pittsburgh with the "Small Hands, Big Heart" award. He was the recipient of the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Allegheny County Medical Society's Benjamin Rush Community Organization award. The family wants to express its extreme love and gratitude to Don and Lynette Fitzwater and their daughters, Kelsey Weed and Haley Seeley, whose selfless gift of love of donating their son and brother Jordan's organs gave Jack an additional 17 3/4 years of life. Jack continues to enhance the lives of others by being a tissue, bone, skin and cornea donor. The family wants to thank Jack's phenomenal and compassionate caregivers, Laura Meyers, Sherry Musco, David Muir and Rachel Mound, of Interim Hospice, and his caring and compassionate transplant team of doctors and nurses, Ron Shapiro, Ngoc Thai, David Levenson, Janice Glidewell and Shelly Lyons. Because of covid-19, services and interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., family owned and operated. Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Team Alleghenies c/o CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or the Western PA Kidney Support Groups, 1009 Harvard Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. But the greatest honor that can be accorded to Jack is to register as an organ donor. www.schugar.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 14, 2020.