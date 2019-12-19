|
|
Jack R. Burnes, of Bethel Park, formerly of Anderson Township, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Canonsburg. He was the husband of the late Marjorie S. Burnes (Guynn); beloved father of Jack G. (Diane) Burnes; dear grandfather of Reid J. (Cathy) and Marc R. (Jodi) Burnes; great-grandfather of Bryson, Ian, Brodie and Brynn; devoted brother of Robert and Richard Burnes; dear friend of Joan Simmons; and is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford (Mt. Repose), Ohio.
Jack was in the Navy during World War II. Memorials may be made to . TP WHITE & SONS FUNERAL HOME serving the family.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 19, 2019