More Obituaries for Jack Burnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack R. Burnes

Jack R. Burnes Obituary
Jack R. Burnes, of Bethel Park, formerly of Anderson Township, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Canonsburg. He was the husband of the late Marjorie S. Burnes (Guynn); beloved father of Jack G. (Diane) Burnes; dear grandfather of Reid J. (Cathy) and Marc R. (Jodi) Burnes; great-grandfather of Bryson, Ian, Brodie and Brynn; devoted brother of Robert and Richard Burnes; dear friend of Joan Simmons; and is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford (Mt. Repose), Ohio.
Jack was in the Navy during World War II. Memorials may be made to . TP WHITE & SONS FUNERAL HOME serving the family.

Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 19, 2019
