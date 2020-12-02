Jacqueline Faye Larocque Jacob, 86, of New Kensington, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born March 29, 1934, in Gardner, Mass., to the late Roger and Agnes Boise Larocque. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roderick Larocque and Roger Larocque Jr. She resided in Massachusetts until earning her Licensed Practical Nurse degree and then relocated to Miami, Fla., where she met her future husband, Abraham Jacob. They moved to New Kensington in 1956 to marry and start a family. They divorced after 20 years of marriage and she never remarried. Jacqueline went on to earn a bachelors degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She worked as a drug and alcohol counselor in Pittsburgh until retirement, and remained committed to mentoring and assisting people with drug and alcohol addiction for 43 years. She was respected and beloved by many. She enjoyed the arts, was an avid seamstress and award-winning quilter, and loved spending time with her family. She was especially known for her generosity of spirit and kindness, always having time for those around her. She is survived by five children who adored her, Jeffrey A. Jacob, of Pittsburgh, Brian R. (Jamie Gaydos) Jacob, of Lower Burrell, Jill Y. Jacob, of Arnold, Amy E. Jacob, of San Francisco, Calif., and Anthony M. Jacob, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren who lovingly knew her as Meme, Brady Jacob, Maria (Grant) Mallory, Autumn Maksimchuk, Heather Larocque Macia and Nathan Jacob; and five great-grandchildren. Due to the current covid-19 conditions, funeral services are planned to be conducted in the spring. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. Memorials may be made to Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis, 1095 NW 14th Terrace, Miami, FL 33136, www.bfino@med.miami.edu. www.RusiewiczFH.com
.