Jacqueline L. Klosky, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 21, 1961, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Ray and Gertrude "Jim" Bible Basinger Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Rem-Marie Klosky; and a stepbrother-in-law, Chelsea. Jackie is survived by her loving spouse, Kevin Klosky; she was a loving mother to daughters, Samantha (David Pitts) and Angela Klosky (Craig Whirlow); also loving grandmother to Soren and Parker Klosky. Jackie is also survived by siblings, Lindi Basinger Bennish, Joann Basinger Hirak Stone and Bill Basinger; and stepsiblings, Raymond and Jenny Basinger.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her memorial service will begin at 8 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019