James Anthony "Tony" Graves passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 49, during a hospitalization related to a chronic illness. Tony was born Jan. 28, 1970, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was adopted by James and Suzanne Butler Graves, of Pittsburgh. His youth was full of challenges, but one of the brightest spots was a special relationship with the Fienberg family of Squirrel Hill, particularly Joyce Fienberg, who he mourned deeply at her recent passing. Tony graduated from Milton Hershey School, in 1987, and received a B.A. in biology from Bucknell University and a Ph.D. in biological sciences from Carnegie Mellon University. He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 2002, then completed his residency training and fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology at the University of Pittsburgh before joining the faculty in 2008. In 2017, Tony became medical director at Novartis Oncology, and had recently joined Immunomedics as medical director of clinical development. He was author of numerous publications and received multiple professional awards. In 2015, he was named Alumnus of the Year at Milton Hershey School. A dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan, Tony was always the life of the party. His warmth and empathy were profound and enabled him to forge lasting connections along every step of his journey. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Chambers Graves, and stepchildren, Zachary and Victoria Peterson; his second wife, Becky Lowmaster Graves, and their sons, James Anthony and Benjamin; and his first wife, Wendy Weibel Graves, and their son, Isaac.

Family and friends are welcome at a celebration of Tony's life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in St. Robert Bellarmine, 1313 Fifth Ave., East McKeesport, PA 15035.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Milton Hershey School alumni scholarship fund. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary