James Edward "Jim" Buzon, 73, of Summerville, S.C., husband of Marion Frances Snyder Buzon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be from 2 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the Parlor at Parks Funeral Home, with a prayer service starting at 3 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date in Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting www.tunnel2towers.org
. Jim was born March 7, 1947, in Pittsburgh, but has called Summerville his home for the past 12 years. He was a bus driver for Port Authority in Pittsburgh and honorably served in the Air Force. He was an avid golfer and family man. In addition to his wife of 48 years, Marion Buzon, Jim leaves behind his son, Bryan Buzon (Miranda); daughters, Jessica Bass (Matt) and Michelle Phillips (Ray); brother, Jack Buzon (Diane); sister, Jane Merks; sister-in-law, Deborah Buzon; five grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph "Buzz" Buzon and Marion "Sis" Buzon; brother, Al Buzon; a sister, Joanne Eagan; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Merks. Jim will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends. Arrangements are by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. First North St., Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
.