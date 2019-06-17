James E. "Punchy" Fresch passed away Oct. 11, 2018. "Live in the present, launch yourself on every wave and find eternity in each moment," said Henry David Thoreau. This is how James Fresch lived his life. He was known as "Punchy" to many because as a baby he laid on his back, punching his tight fists in the air, a glimpse of things to come. He had the soul of an adventurer, trying almost everything that came his way at least once. Sports-both playing and watching-were a central focus of his life. He earned the headline "Fresch is Refreshing" playing high school football. He was a big fan of NASCAR, and loved going to the races at Dover almost every year. His unwavering support of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates spoke of great love of all things Pittsburgh. Living in Maryland for many years, this was a very brave choice in his daily life. He took pleasure in what others may have felt were the smaller things in life-the afterglow of a good meal, sharing a joke with a friend, patiently waiting for that nibble on his fishing line, living near water, extending a helping hand to a friend or customer. Near the end of his life, you didn't question that he loved you. Living life his way was not without some regrets. He did his best to make amends, letting those who he may have offended or disappointed know that he was truly sorry. His untimely death at his own hand has left us all with many unsolved questions. We are all thankful that he had 66 and a half years on Earth and we pray that his soul has finally found peace. . He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Kregar Fresch Keller; father, B. James Fresch; stepfather, Donald R. Keller; and stepmother, Mary Joyce Fresch. He is survived by his sister, Martha Dill, and her husband, James Dill; stepbrothers, Donny Keller, William Keller and his wife, Rochell; as well as aunts, an uncle and many cousins. A private memorial will be held on Saturday, June 22 Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary