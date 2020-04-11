Home

E C Finney Funeral Home Inc
235 Monongahela Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
(412) 678-3900
James E. Lebeda


1952 - 2020
James E. Lebeda Obituary
James "Jim" Edward Lebeda, 67, of Glassport, formerly of Port Vue, passed away at his home Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born April 29, 1952, in Homestead, son of the late Paul and Mary Alice Langley Lebeda. James was the loving husband of 45 years to Cheryl L. Forbes Lebeda. In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers, Robert Lebeda, of Ligonier, and David Lebeda, of Roswell, N.M.; sisters, Darlene (Donald) Rutter, of Swissvale, and Debra (Gregory) Haughey, of Glassport; nephew, Michael Miller, of Glassport; great-niece, Rylee Miller, of Glassport, and godchildren, David and Destiny Nehila, both of Clairton. He was a lifetime member of the Citizens Hose Company in Glassport, and was in the Marine Corps. James was formerly employed at W.M.M.C. Inc. Hazardous Waste removal in Pittsburgh for 14 years, and also Allegheny General Hospital as security for 10 years. He deeply cared for his family and godchildren, and also enjoyed watching sports. Arrangements have been entrusted to E.C. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 235 Monongahela Ave, Glassport, PA 15045. Due to current social distancing guidelines, family and friends will be received at a later date for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to defray costs. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
