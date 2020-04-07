Home

James F. Ehrlich


1943 - 2020
James F. Ehrlich Obituary
James F. Ehrlich, 76, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 27, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to the late Joseph S. Ehrlich and Anna M. Mainos. James is survived by his loving wife, Beth; children, Garyn (Dana Broker) Ehrlich, Carly (Zachary) Bennett, McKenzie Ehrlich and Jenna (Brian Feeney) Ehrlich; brother of Joseph (Barb) Ehrlich; nephew, Stephen (Erica) Ehrlich; niece, Erin Ehrlich; great-nephew, Andy, and niece, Hannah Ehrlich; and his mother-in-law, June Cramer. James proudly served in the Air Force for four years, receiving a good conduct medal and honorable discharge. He went on to serve Allegheny County as a police officer and detective for more than 28 years. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
