James Francis McDonald Jr., 78, of Mt. Lebanon, devoted husband and loving father of three children, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. James was born March 22, 1941, in Mt. Lebanon, to James and Helen (Capp) McDonald. Jim served in the Army from Aug. 17, 1959 to Aug. 16, 1965, and received his degree from Northeastern University. He had an incredible career in sales in the education industry for more than 30 years. Affectionately known as Jimmy Mac, he was an honest man with a great sense of humor and an unparalleled work ethic. Jim was a spirited Pittsburgh sports fan, grill master, loved IC Light, spending time with his family and his three cats. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jim; mother, Helen; sisters, Patty Lou Slater and Polly Leis; and brother-in-law, Paul Slater. He is survived in life by his wife, Barbra; sons, David and Gregory; daughter, Kristin; daughter-in-law, Julie; grandsons, Jude and Darwin; also, nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pgh CAT, 207 Allegheny St., Tarentum, PA 15084, www.homelesscat.org. To share condolences, visit www.pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 22, 2019