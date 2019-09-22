Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. McDonald Jr.


1941 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. McDonald Jr. Obituary
James Francis McDonald Jr., 78, of Mt. Lebanon, devoted husband and loving father of three children, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. James was born March 22, 1941, in Mt. Lebanon, to James and Helen (Capp) McDonald. Jim served in the Army from Aug. 17, 1959 to Aug. 16, 1965, and received his degree from Northeastern University. He had an incredible career in sales in the education industry for more than 30 years. Affectionately known as Jimmy Mac, he was an honest man with a great sense of humor and an unparalleled work ethic. Jim was a spirited Pittsburgh sports fan, grill master, loved IC Light, spending time with his family and his three cats. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jim; mother, Helen; sisters, Patty Lou Slater and Polly Leis; and brother-in-law, Paul Slater. He is survived in life by his wife, Barbra; sons, David and Gregory; daughter, Kristin; daughter-in-law, Julie; grandsons, Jude and Darwin; also, nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pgh CAT, 207 Allegheny St., Tarentum, PA 15084, www.homelesscat.org. To share condolences, visit www.pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.