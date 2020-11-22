1/
James G. Maruca
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Gennaro Maruca, 91, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, joined the Lord's Angels in Heaven on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Sewickley, son of the late Francesco Maruca, of Martirano, Italy, and Nellie Carmella Nappel, of Leetsdale. James was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his brother, Anthony Joseph Maruca, of Sewickley; his niece, Dina Lynn Jones (Maruca), of Washington, Pa.; and his nephew, Dante Anthony Maruca (Kristin Denniston), of Sewickley. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Angela Marie Maruca and Beatrice Elena Maruca. James attended elementary school at St. James School in Sewickley. He graduated from Sewickley High School in 1948. He worked as a welder at the American Bridge Company in Ambridge, after high school, then entered the Air Force in March 1949. After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, he was stationed in several places, including Alaska, Arizona, Canada, and Guam. He worked as an engine mechanic on many planes, including the Boeing B50 Superfortress. During his service, he received the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged from the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz., (65th Bomb Squadron, 43rd Bomb Wing) in November 1952. After discharge, James worked for many years with his brother at Villa Di Pizza in Aliquippa, until his retirement. Our uncle's mechanical abilities and passion for motorsports will live on in his nephew, Dante, for whom he was a major influence through multiple bicycle, minibike, motorcycle, and car projects. There are others who remain grateful for all of James' helpful repairs and expertise by the sides of many roads, at no cost. James was a lifelong Steeler fan and attended home games for over 30 years. He will be dearly missed by his family. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St., where prayers will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, followed by Mass at St. James Church. The Rev. Brian Noel will officiate. Burial will follow with full military honors at St. James Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved