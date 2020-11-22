James Gennaro Maruca, 91, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, joined the Lord's Angels in Heaven on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Sewickley, son of the late Francesco Maruca, of Martirano, Italy, and Nellie Carmella Nappel, of Leetsdale. James was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his brother, Anthony Joseph Maruca, of Sewickley; his niece, Dina Lynn Jones (Maruca), of Washington, Pa.; and his nephew, Dante Anthony Maruca (Kristin Denniston), of Sewickley. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Angela Marie Maruca and Beatrice Elena Maruca. James attended elementary school at St. James School in Sewickley. He graduated from Sewickley High School in 1948. He worked as a welder at the American Bridge Company in Ambridge, after high school, then entered the Air Force in March 1949. After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, he was stationed in several places, including Alaska, Arizona, Canada, and Guam. He worked as an engine mechanic on many planes, including the Boeing B50 Superfortress. During his service, he received the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged from the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz., (65th Bomb Squadron, 43rd Bomb Wing) in November 1952. After discharge, James worked for many years with his brother at Villa Di Pizza in Aliquippa, until his retirement. Our uncle's mechanical abilities and passion for motorsports will live on in his nephew, Dante, for whom he was a major influence through multiple bicycle, minibike, motorcycle, and car projects. There are others who remain grateful for all of James' helpful repairs and expertise by the sides of many roads, at no cost. James was a lifelong Steeler fan and attended home games for over 30 years. He will be dearly missed by his family. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St., where prayers will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, followed by Mass at St. James Church. The Rev. Brian Noel will officiate. Burial will follow with full military honors at St. James Cemetery.



