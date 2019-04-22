James Lupinacci Sr., 92, formerly of Penn Hills and Murrysville, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. James was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Jane (Meyer) Lupinacci; loving father of Thomas (Alicia) Lupinacci, of Texas, Mary M. (William) Herrington, of Penn Hills, and James (Sharon) Lupinacci Jr., of Murrysville; proud grandfather of five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. James served our country during World War II as a member of the Navy. He was proud of his service and was stationed on the USS Princeton.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SVC. INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Final respects may be paid to James at the funeral home on Wednesday, time later. A blessing service will follow in the Chapel at St. Mary Church Cemetery, 1019 Sharps Hill Road, Sharpsburg, PA 15215, where he will be interred with military honors.

Online condolences may be made to www.englishfuneralhome.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary