James M. "Jimmy" Cvetic, 69, of Monroeville, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. He was a Vietnam veteran, police officer, boxing mentor, poet, humanitarian, grand elf and master of "making the world a better place." He was the beloved son of the late George and Barbara Cvetic, and also was preceded in death by Georgeann Amodeo, Carole Grimm, and Charlene Cvetic. Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria Sztukowski; daughter, Jaime Cvetic; son-in-law, Mark Wojciechowski; granddaughter, Sophia Wojciechowski; siblings, Maryann Tumolo (husband, Richard), Bob Cvetic (wife, Betsy), Chrissy DeHart, and Ray Cvetic (wife, Patty).
Jimmy requested no service at this time. A celebration of Jimmy's life will be announced at a later date. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville, www.dalessandroltd.com.
Donations may be made to Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League in lieu of flowers.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 18, 2019