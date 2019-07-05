|
|
James P. Bryan Jr., 95, of McCandless, formerly of Mckees Rocks, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean Stahl Bryan; father of Joan (Philip N.) Melodia and Jacqueline (James B.) Bunn; brother of Jane Diehl and Janet McCrystal; grandfather of Veronica (Michael) Watson, Jennifer (Sims C.) Miess, Philip B (Tracey) Melodia, James B. (Laura) Bunn Jr. and J. Bryan (Leslie) Bunn; great-grandfather of Scott A. Watson and Kathryn L. Miess and Damon C. Davis; preceded in death by his parents, James P. (Hazel Edwards) Bryan Sr.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.
www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to , .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from July 5 to July 7, 2019