James R. Beilstein Sr., retired attorney and arbitrator, age 81, passed away at Sentara Regional Hospital in Williamsburg, Va., from the effects of the covid-19 virus on March 21. He was a son of the late Ralph and Stella (Neiley) Beilstein, of Pittsburgh, beloved husband of 57 years of Marcee (Ammend); father of James (Kathleen), of Westerville, Ohio, and Darren, of Williamsburg; grandfather of Nathan, Brandon, Gillian, Abigail and Evan; and brother of Robert, of Florida, and Paul, of Arizona. James was a graduate of Lehigh University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He practiced law in Pittsburgh as a partner of Morehead & Knox and resigned to serve full time as a labor arbitrator on the Board of Arbitration of US Steel and United Mine Workers. While in Pittsburgh, he also served as president of the Hidden Valley Home Owners Association in Somerset. He retired and moved to Williamsburg, where he served as president of the Ford's Colony Home Owners Association for two consecutive terms. James and Marcee were avid travelers and enjoyed cruises throughout the world in retirement. In addition, he enjoyed bowling and golfing. James also served as an officer in the Navy. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.