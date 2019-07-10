|
James Raymond Bunn, 83, formerly of the South Hills, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in The Villages Regional Hospital, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bunn and Margaret Bunn (Barkley); his sisters, Ruth Fulham, Betty Loftis and Margaret Jean Giampolo; and brother, Charles. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Angeline R. Bunn (Calfo). He is also survived by his four sons, James (Debra), Donald (Nicki), Charles (Susan) and Thomas; and daughter, Janice Finney. Additionally, 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He proudly served his country with the Army, the 101st Airborne. Jim was an avid goffer, and enjoyed anything Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers and Pirates.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike St., Canonsburg, PA 15317. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 10, 2019