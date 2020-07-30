James Roger "Jim" Flory, loving father and husband, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 82 years due to complications from COVID-19. Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his two children and three grandchildren, Lynda and Carlos Urrea (Jacob, Natalie), Deborah Flory Maedke (Adam). Jim was preceded in death by his family in Pennsylvania, his beloved parents, Mary and Leon Flory, both his brothers, Don and Bob Flory, and his sister, Leona Cline. Born and raised in humble surroundings in Pitcairn, Jim was the youngest of four children. He attended both Pitcairn Elementary School and Pitcairn High School. After high school, he served his country in the Navy for a decade during the Vietnam War. In the Navy, he worked on an American Naval carrier supply ship. All of his life Jim was an American patriot. In 1960, James married his wife, Phyllis Solak, and promptly started a family. He moved his wife and young daughters to Antioch, Calif., to be closer to his wife's family. Later, he worked his way through college at Diablo Valley College and California State University in Hayward. In Antioch, Calif., he pursued a career at Tilly Lewis Foods and later, living in Lafayette, Calif., he was a superintendent at Stokely Van Camp in Oakland, Calif. Subsequently, Jim went into business and ran a 7-11 store in San Leandro, Calif., for 10 years before retiring and moving with his wife to Georgia. Jim and Phyllis' upcoming anniversary is Aug. 6, 2020, their "Diamond Anniversary" which they were both looking forward to celebrating. Their marriage was built on beautiful and true love for each other. They fell in love when they were 19 years old and "they loved each other every minute of every day of their lives." Jim was known for his great sense of humor and would grin when telling his family how he never missed a day of elementary, middle or even high school, and how his teachers wished he would have missed school because he was such a rascal! Although fun loving, hard-working and very humble, his lifetime of dedication was always to his family and is what serves as the real monument to the exemplary man he was. Nothing would please him more than to be gathered with his family over a meal, on vacation or simply in the comfortable surroundings of his home. He possessed an incredible amount of charisma and had such an engaging, fun and playful personality. James Roger Flory, an amazing husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, will be greatly missed. The love his family feels for him will forever endure in their hearts. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service and celebration of Jim's life at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Social distancing and face coverings will be practiced. In Jim's honor, the family will greatly appreciate you sharing any nice memories you have of Jim. Please email (indicate your name on those memories) to his wife, Phyllis, at flory711@bellsouth.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store