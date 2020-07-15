1/1
James S. Delcroix
James Steven Delcroix, 64, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020, He was the son of the late Charles M. and Billie Joy (Mercer) Delcroix; fiance of Candy Asche; brother of Edward Wayne (Monica) Delcroix, Charles Guy (Cindy) Delcroix and Julienne Joy (Nick) Veneziale; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. James was a 1973 graduate of Bellevue High School, he was a drummer, and was a code enforcer for the Borough of Bellevue. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue (face masks required). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Bellevue (everyone will meet at the church, face masks required). As a tribute to his love of animals, memorials to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15208, would be appreciated.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
