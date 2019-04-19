Resources More Obituaries for James Geiser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James W. Geiser

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Walter "Jim" Geiser, 93, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo., after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Jim Geiser was married to his beloved Joanne (Fisher) Geiser for 42 years, until her death in 1998. Jim is survived by son, David Geiser and wife, Kathryn, of St. Louis, Mo.; two grandchildren, Matthew and Juliana; a brother, George T. Geiser, of Pittsburgh; brother-in-law, J. Gregory Fisher and wife, Betty Ann, of Bloomington, Ill.; and nephews and nieces, George A. Geiser and wife, Lili, Ann Roberts, Richard Geiser and wife, Margaret, Susan Phillips and husband, Charles, Laura Geiser and husband, Robert Whitesell, and Jamie Gil and husband, Arturo. Jim was blessed to have numerous other relatives and friends, with whom he shared wonderful experiences. Mr. Geiser was employed by West Penn Power Co. and Allegheny Power Service Corp. for 40 years (1950-1990), serving as vice president of engineering and vice president of planning, primarily at Cabin Hill, in Greensburg, where he was heavily involved during design, construction and commissioning of the Fort Martin, Hatfield Ferry, Harrison, Pleasants and Bath County generation facilities. Geiser served for several years on the Western PA Boy Scout Council. A strong advocate of higher education, Geiser headed the Board of Trustees during the founding years of Westmoreland County Community College, beginning in 1970, and was made a board member emeritus, upon retirement. During World War II, Geiser fought in France as a member of the Army 95th Infantry Division in Gen. Patton's 3rd Army. After driving a supply truck in the "Red Ball Express", Corporal Geiser served as his company's radio man and directed artillery fire during the liberation of Metz, France. Shortly thereafter, Geiser was wounded in battle and awarded the Purple Heart. In November 1944, Geiser was captured and endured five months in a POW camp in eastern Germany, until liberated by the Russian Red Army. Jim Geiser was born and raised in Johnstown, and graduated from Johnstown High School in 1943 as class president. After World War II, Geiser earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950. During 1954-1955, Geiser trained in nuclear power generation at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. Geiser also earned a masters of business administration from the Harvard Executive MBA Program in 1971-1972.

Per Jim's request, there will be no funeral service. Jim's ashes will be interred next to Joanne in Bedford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial gift are encouraged to donate to their favorite charity or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries