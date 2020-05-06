Janet Jarvie
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Jarvie, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born Oct. 15, 1923, in Calderbank, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Jane Jarvie. At the age of 6, her family immigrated to America, where she was registered at Ellis Island in 1929. Upon their arrival, they took the train to Ambridge, and walked to Fair Oaks, where they resided through the Depression before moving to Ambridge. After graduating from Ambridge High School and Duff Business School, Janet worked as a secretary over the years for American Bridge, Elwin G. Smith Co. and Pittsburgh Forgings. She enjoyed reading in her free time and traveling; which took her to such places as Bermuda, London, Hawaii, New Zealand, and her home country, Scotland. She was a longtime member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church. Janet is survived by her nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Robert) Hahn, William Jarvie, Thomas (Renee) Jarvie, Craig Jarvie and Amy Jarvie; eight great nieces and -nephews; and eight great-great nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brothers, John and William. Services for Janet will be held privately. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. Donations may be made in her name to Sewickley Presbyterian Church or The Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved