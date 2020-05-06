Janet Jarvie, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born Oct. 15, 1923, in Calderbank, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Jane Jarvie. At the age of 6, her family immigrated to America, where she was registered at Ellis Island in 1929. Upon their arrival, they took the train to Ambridge, and walked to Fair Oaks, where they resided through the Depression before moving to Ambridge. After graduating from Ambridge High School and Duff Business School, Janet worked as a secretary over the years for American Bridge, Elwin G. Smith Co. and Pittsburgh Forgings. She enjoyed reading in her free time and traveling; which took her to such places as Bermuda, London, Hawaii, New Zealand, and her home country, Scotland. She was a longtime member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church. Janet is survived by her nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Robert) Hahn, William Jarvie, Thomas (Renee) Jarvie, Craig Jarvie and Amy Jarvie; eight great nieces and -nephews; and eight great-great nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brothers, John and William. Services for Janet will be held privately. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. Donations may be made in her name to Sewickley Presbyterian Church or The Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 6, 2020.