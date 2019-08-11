Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Janet Kalkbrenner
Janet M. Kalkbrenner


1942 - 06
Janet M. Kalkbrenner Obituary
Janet Marie Kalkbrenner, 77, of West Newton, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was born June 16, 1942, in Elizabeth, and was the daughter of the late Woodrow Daugherty and Ethel Weatherwalk Moreland. Jan worked for more than 20 years as a tax preparer for H&R Block at their West Newton and Belle Vernon locations. She was a loving wife, amazing mother and second mom to many; a proud grandmother, both a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and also a softball coach. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Julius Michael "Mike" Kalkbrenner; daughters, Karen A. (David Jr.) Grey, of Indiana, Pa., and Janice M. (Todd) Truett, of Clairton; son, Michael Kalkbrenner, of West Newton; grandchildren, David Kevin Grey III, Jessica M. and Shane M. Grey, Larz Kalkbrenner and Karac and Brennan Truett; great-granddaughter, Gabriella Johnson; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michele Mae Kalkbrenner.
Friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Gilbert Funeral Home following visitation. Interment will follow at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, 412-672-8901. Condolences may be made at www.GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 11, 2019
