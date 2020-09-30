Janet Marian Marini, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at St. Margaret Medical Center in Pittsburgh. She was born July 28, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. Paul and Elsie Reel. Janet graduated from Bellville High School in 1949 and the Columbus College of Art and Design in 1953. Soon after, she married Lorin Marini. They raised their family in Pittsburgh and later moved to Florida. Janet retired from Barnett Bank in 1992 after a 14-year career. Janet is survived by her three children, Paul Marini, Pamela Thornbloom and her husbandGordon, and Alan Marini and his wife Marie. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Reel, and Lorin Marini. Janet loved to travel and had met many great friends in doing so. Her leisure time was spent on arts and crafts, watercolor and oil painting, and hosting parties for her friends. She enjoyed a full life with five grandsons and 12 great-grandchildren. Janet always had a fondness for cats. Janet Marini requested that a private family memorial service be held.



