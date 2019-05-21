Janet Finney Madden, 89, formerly of Elizabeth, died Sunday night, May 19, 2019, at Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born June 13, 1929, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Harold and Zana Edmundson Finney. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Clairton chapter; Bryn Mawr Church of Christ, White Oak; and River Hill Church of Christ, Monongahela. Her work career included U.S. Steel Corp., Clairton Works; Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals, Whitehall; and Landmark Securities, Elizabeth; and she was co-owner with her husband of Cloverleaf Auto Parts, Baldwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Madden, in 2004, and her sister, Marjorie Finney Smith, in 2013. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Kristen Madden Wells, of Jefferson Hills; stepson, Mark Madden (Marie), of Glassport; her step-grandchildren, Michael Madden and Elizabeth Madden; her nieces, Janet Smith Blunt (Greg), of Wilmington, N.C., and Marilyn Smith Knotts (the Rev. Lawrence), of Sewickley; her nephew, Don Smith (Jodie), of Rockton; her great-niece and -nephew, Jennifer Mickel, of Berlin, Germany, and Douglas Mickel, of Pittsburgh; her great-great-niece, Mai Jung, of Berlin, Germany; and many Finney and Edmundson cousins and Madden nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, followed immediately with a committal service at Jefferson Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to River Hill Church of Christ, 2105 River Hill Road, Monongahela, PA 15063.Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from May 21 to May 22, 2019