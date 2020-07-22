1/1
Jaqueline W. Dawson
1949 - 2020
Jaqueline Winona Dawson, 71, of Sewickley, passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 14, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, and moved to Sewickley at a young age. Jacque is survived by her son, Robert (Kylie) Dawson; grandson, Benjamin Dawson; sisters, Pamela Burgett and Jane (Henry) Uechi; and brother, William McDonough. She was preceded in death by her birth father, Jack Dawson; her father, William McDonough; her mother, Lois McDonough; and her sister, Linda Dawson. Jacque was a good-hearted woman who loved her family dearly. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends and was always around to lend a hand. Jacque was active in Relay for Life and organizing class reunions and functions. She enjoyed joining her friends for Penguins games, a day at the casino, or a night of bingo. Most recently, her favorite activity was spending time with her grandson and experiencing all the new things he would learn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather comfortably. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. The family welcomes kind words and memorable stories during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Relay for Life in her honor.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 23, 2020
Jacque was my neighbor growing up, she always had a big smile. She introduced my dad to his second wife, I will always be thankful for that.

Her memory will live on, in all that have come into contact with her through the years..
Lee McCullough Burke
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Rob, Kylie and Ben.....Jacque was one of a kind! We adored her! Our thoughts and prayers are with you! Love you all!
Duncan, Abbie and Autumn McMaster
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rest in Peace Jacque. I first met you at the Leetsdale U.P. Church, specifically at Youth Group, which was held on Sunday nights. You were so beautiful in so many different ways, starting with your infectious smile and your zest for life. There was a group of us that were a couple of years younger than you but you took us under your wing and taught us a lot about growing up. You treated us much like a big sister would and I am so sorry I never shared this with you. As we grew older, life takes over and we lose touch with childhood friends. However, occasionally we would run into each other and the first thing I would see is that same infectious smile and it would take me back to simpler times when you were my "Big Sister". Fly High my dear Friend. You will be Greatly Missed but Fondly Remembered. My sincere condolences to the family during this time of grief.
david bell
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your smiling face will be missed by many. It was always a pleasure to see you at the Leetsdale VFW's Tuesday night bingo. Win-loose-or-draw you always made us all laugh. You will be missed............
Thomas James
Friend
July 21, 2020
I loved Jacque. She was always kind to me and had a great sense of humor about life. I am so sad to hear that she passed away. To Robert, his family, Jacque’s sisters, and Bill, I’m praying that God will send you comfort. I really appreciate that you’ll be celebrating Jacque’s life at a later time and I’d like to be there. Please keep me posted. ❤
Therese Granville
Friend
