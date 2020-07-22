Jaqueline Winona Dawson, 71, of Sewickley, passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 14, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, and moved to Sewickley at a young age. Jacque is survived by her son, Robert (Kylie) Dawson; grandson, Benjamin Dawson; sisters, Pamela Burgett and Jane (Henry) Uechi; and brother, William McDonough. She was preceded in death by her birth father, Jack Dawson; her father, William McDonough; her mother, Lois McDonough; and her sister, Linda Dawson. Jacque was a good-hearted woman who loved her family dearly. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends and was always around to lend a hand. Jacque was active in Relay for Life and organizing class reunions and functions. She enjoyed joining her friends for Penguins games, a day at the casino, or a night of bingo. Most recently, her favorite activity was spending time with her grandson and experiencing all the new things he would learn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather comfortably. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. The family welcomes kind words and memorable stories during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Relay for Life in her honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store