Jay Arnold Linn, of Lake Wylie, S.C., passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his family's residence. Mr. Linn was born March 3, 1938, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late James Arnold and Christine Elliott Linn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Spickerman; and brother-in-law, Ivan Peters. Survivors are his daughter, Jacqueline L. Linn, of Cleveland, Ohio; sons, James J. Linn and wife, Amy, of Lake Wylie, S.C., and John A. Linn and wife, Debbie, of Oxford, Mich.; sisters, Carole Peters, of Oviedo, Fla., and Christine Winship, of Midlothian, Ill.; as well as seven grandchildren. Mr. Linn was a longtime hockey and softball coach in the Pittsburgh area, as well as a hockey player and official. He also loved gardening and was a proud veteran of the Air Force. He was a graduate of Monaca High School and Robert Morris College. A private memorial service will be held at a later date with military honors. M. L. FORD AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, Clover, S.C. is serving the family of Mr. Linn. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
