|
|
Jay N. Joseph died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Annabelle (Sachs) Joseph; beloved father of Leslie (Fred) Bonci and the late Louis M. Joseph; brother of the late Natalie Schechter Alfred; brother-in-law of Herb (late Roslyn) Sachs and the late Marcia Grodin; Papa to Gregory (Jackie) Bonci and Cary (Maria) Bonci; great-Papa to Joshua and Mya Bonci; and uncle of Andy Schechter, Henry (Gail) Schechter, Amy Alfred, Kate (Adam) Lauzer and Heidi (Rick) Maletsky, John (Naomi) Grodin and the late Glenn Grodin.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be one hour prior to services from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be at Tree of Life Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, UPMC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019