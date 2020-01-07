|
|
Jean Britha Goodrum Hudson, 86, died peacefully surrounded by family members Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Cumming, GA., where she had resided at the Oaks at Hampton Assisted Living Center since moving from Shalimar, FLA., in 2016. She had been a longtime resident of Florida, living in Homestead and Shalimar. Jean was born in West Mifflin, April 28, 1933, to the late James and Britha Andrews Goodrum, the last of six children. Jean was married for 24 years to the late Thomas A. Hudson Jr. (Air Force retired), until his death in 1977. Jean worked as a civil servant, beginning her career with the Department of Defense and retiring from the Department of the Interior. After retirement, she enjoyed her grandchildren and fellowship with the First Baptist Church of Niceville, Fla., where she was a long standing member. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Jean Hudson (David) DeLarios, of Cumming, Ga., and son, Thomas James (Kimberly) Hudson, of Spring Hill, Fla.; and grandchildren, Rebecca R. Hudson, Thomas C. Hudson, Erika H. Phipps, Emily J. Hudson and Hudson A. DeLarios. In addition, Jean was blessed with 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Hudson Jr.; sisters, Hannah McDevitt, Mary DaBaldo and Viola Edwards; and brothers, James and Arnold Goodrum.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019, at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. Sixth St., Clairton, PA 15025. A service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the funeral home, to be followed by interment at Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery, West Mifflin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 7, 2020