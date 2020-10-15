Jean F. Faulhaber, 95, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, 2020, in Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. She was born May 6, 1925, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of John and Lea (Mariner) Demmer. She was a 1943 graduate of Mars High School and attended Allegheny County Community College. On June 21, 1946, Jean married William "Jack" Faulhaber, and he survives. She was an active member of Hampton Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and attended Bible study. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines singing group. She was employed as a medical clerk at North Hills Passavant Hospital. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Janet Murphy and her husband, Paul, of Richmond, Va.; two sons, William Faulhaber and his wife, Callie, of Texas, and David Faulhaber and his wife, Patti, of Jamestown; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Donald Faulhaber and an infant son; and a brother, Jack Demmer.



