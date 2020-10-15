1/
Jean F. Faulhaber
1925 - 2020-10-14
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean F. Faulhaber, 95, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, 2020, in Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. She was born May 6, 1925, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of John and Lea (Mariner) Demmer. She was a 1943 graduate of Mars High School and attended Allegheny County Community College. On June 21, 1946, Jean married William "Jack" Faulhaber, and he survives. She was an active member of Hampton Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and attended Bible study. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines singing group. She was employed as a medical clerk at North Hills Passavant Hospital. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Janet Murphy and her husband, Paul, of Richmond, Va.; two sons, William Faulhaber and his wife, Callie, of Texas, and David Faulhaber and his wife, Patti, of Jamestown; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Donald Faulhaber and an infant son; and a brother, Jack Demmer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved