Jean Greaves, 89, of Point Pleasant Retirement Community, formerly of White Oak, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1930, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Robert Elsworth and Olive Sigler Shallenberger. She was the wife of the late Robert E. "Bob" Greaves, who died Jan. 13, 2013. Jean was the secretary for the former mayor of McKeesport, Jack Pribanic, and was also a legal secretary for various attorneys and judges in the Mon Valley. She was a former deacon for Central Presbyterian Church, and a current member of Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church. She was formerly a member of the McKeesport Hospital Junior Women's Committee and a former member of the Board of Directors of the McKeesport Hospital Foundation. She loved the holidays, playing bingo and cards, cruising, and having fun with family and friends. Jean is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Dennis) Liberatore, of Worcester, Mass., Debbie (Mark) Sherer, of Penn Township, Donna (Craig) Curran, of Pittsford, N.Y., and Bobbi (Tim) Dunn, of White Oak; grandchildren, Dennis (Lynne) Liberatore, Melissa (Mike) Butler, Ryan (Rachel) Mitchell, Ashley (Ryan) Quinton, Natalie (Thomas Pohmer) Curran, Christopher Curran and Brandon Dunn; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ben Butler, and Sarah and Danielle Liberatore, Abigail and Olivia Mitchell and Corbin Quinton.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, 412-678-6177. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church, 1665 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, with Pastor Jessica McClure Archer officiating. Burial will follow. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 22, 2019