On May 28, 2018, Memorial Day, Jean L. (Cortright) Shalkowski nodded off for the last time while waiting for her morning coffee in her favorite kitchen chair. Angels took Jean home to the God she loved dearly. She was born in 1931 in Pittsburgh to Henry Cortright and Lila (Brown) Cortright. Jean was an only child and a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was predeceased by both her parents; and survived by her children, Scott (Judith), of Leeds, UK, Kathleen, of Tucson, Ariz., Christine, of Columbia, S.C., and Mark (Emily), of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Jean was a talented soprano and sang for many services in Pittsburgh, and near her home in western New York. Jean sang memorably. Surely, the Choir of Angels knew one day she would join one of their choirs. She was a longtime resident of Forestville, N.Y., and member of Portland Congregational Church. After Jean's children were grown, she determined to become a Senior Companion in the western New York area. Jean notably received a 15-year recognition award for her work. Jean loved her country. Each Memorial Day, she would decorate the yard with dozens of American flags. Jean was passionate about parades, July 4th fireworks, and every patriotic song! Her death on Memorial Day was fitting for such a patriot! Jean was fascinated by nutrition and its effect on the body. Later in life, she determined to donate her body to the University of Buffalo for the advancement of science. Jean's cremains were respectfully returned for burial in North Huntingdon. A burial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Penn Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
or other veterans' group of your choosing.